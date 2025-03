Bow Ties and Bunny Bites

Cloudy natural light for this flat lay. No filters used just some basic edits



Bow tie pasta or Farfalle which means butterflies. Italian cooks used leftover pasta dough. Fresh pasta can be cut into small rectangles and then pinched in the center.

Farfalle works well with cream-based sauces, fresh tomato sauces or alfredo sauce.

Likewise, this pasta pairs with vegetables such as carrots. Bow ties look fun in soups and salads.