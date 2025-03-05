Yellow Hoodie Happiness with Hello Kitty

Happiness: A Squishmallow can bring happiness.

Soft, squishy adorable hello kitty brings joy and comfort. This character brings smiles and good vibes.



On my last toy shopping trip, I found this cute hello kitty. Took the picture to think about it before purchase. I have previously looked for sales and purchased squishmallows to donate to charities for children.



Swirled the body of the toy and then added bokeh background edits and the frame to liven up this photo.



What is this toy? A soft, squishy egg shaped plush toy made from marshmallow-like material. They come in many sizes and themes. They were launched in 2017 by Kelly Toys. New squishmallows are being released each month and are a collector's item. Jack the Black Cat is a 16 inch cat that sold out online in 2 hours. Only 500 cats were made so very rare and expensive. One case reports a sale of $1,500 for this cat's limited edition.



This one is not rare but very cute.