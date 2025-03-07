Hidden Eye between the Blades

"Almost nothing need be said when you have eyes "

Tarjei Vesaas, The Boat in the Evening



Mr. Vesaas is a Norwegian novelist and short-story writer whose symbolic and allegorical narratives have won him much recognition in Norway and Europe.



The eye looking through a fan exudes silent story.



The Eyes of March or Ides of March. This refers to March 15th in the ancient Roman calendar, associated with the assassination of Julius Caesar in 44 BC. This date is often used to symbolize a fateful or ominous day. "Beware of the Ides of March" is a warning that Caesar received.



Adding this to wsl-3 but photo was taken March 4th which is outside the appropriate time. Edits added later and within the timeline. Faint Bokeh and other effects added with BeFunky

