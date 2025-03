Pink Paradise

I love the pink drink so I picked up a Pink Drink in the bottle. A fruity and refreshing drink.



According to Restaurant News, Pink Drink was born out of a social media viral trend in 2016. It became a regular drink on the menu in 2017.



The online The Summit states the Starbucks Drink you order says a lot about your personality. People who order the Pink Drink have outgoing and bright personalities. Also, people are attentive and particular about exactly what they want.