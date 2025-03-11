Previous
I was walking through the mall and noticed this very large "Open Happiness" on a red background up very high. A couple of vending machines were directly below. It seems perfect for my Red photo. Searching on the internet, I found that this was a marketing campaign from 2009 to 2015. The song and campaign emphasized the simple joy and connection found in sharing Coca-Cola.

Adding the songtitle theme tag. There were several artists producing a commercial version with the song, "Open Happiness." In addition, this song and commercial were launched in several languages and cultural styles. It is wonderful how a song can transcend cultural boundaries.

"Open Happiness" was used during the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games Torch Relay and at Coca-Cola's Pavilion during the games. This song was so popular, it reached the USA music record chart. I'm actually not familiar with this song until I did research on the internet. Now this song gets stuck in my head.

This version makes me happy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aP0Vp6RZTXI

"Open Happiness" : Brendon Urie, Parick Stump, Cee- Lo, Janelle Monae

Find some happiness today.
It definitely makes one of those brain worms. Glad it is cheerful. I love the pov.
March 12th, 2025  
