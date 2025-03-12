Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
223 / 365
Hands on Orange
Knitting improves our mental health. It is known to change our mental processes such as concentration and memory. The needles clicking together in a routine motion can be very calming.
The oldest knitted items are socks from Egypt dating back to the 11th century. This art is older than crochet.
I created this as a cowl neck or collar piece. After knitting this item, it was placed in my gift grab bag last Christmas but no one picked it.
Since the cowl is tall I put it on my mannequin to take this picture.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
226
photos
29
followers
38
following
61% complete
View this month »
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Latest from all albums
217
218
219
3
220
221
222
223
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knitting
,
orange
,
rainbow2025
,
52wc-2025-w11
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful color. Good idea for the hands theme also.
March 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close