Hands on Orange

Knitting improves our mental health. It is known to change our mental processes such as concentration and memory. The needles clicking together in a routine motion can be very calming.



The oldest knitted items are socks from Egypt dating back to the 11th century. This art is older than crochet.



I created this as a cowl neck or collar piece. After knitting this item, it was placed in my gift grab bag last Christmas but no one picked it.



Since the cowl is tall I put it on my mannequin to take this picture.