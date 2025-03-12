Previous
Hands on Orange by sewfree
Hands on Orange

Knitting improves our mental health. It is known to change our mental processes such as concentration and memory. The needles clicking together in a routine motion can be very calming.

The oldest knitted items are socks from Egypt dating back to the 11th century. This art is older than crochet.

I created this as a cowl neck or collar piece. After knitting this item, it was placed in my gift grab bag last Christmas but no one picked it.

Since the cowl is tall I put it on my mannequin to take this picture.
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful color. Good idea for the hands theme also.
March 12th, 2025  
