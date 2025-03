Yellow - Bob the Builder

Walking at the mall and spotted the very yellow Bob the Builder kiddie ride. My photo had a lot of distracting background so I changed to make this even more yellow. Bob the Builder is a well-known 1998 children's series. In 2000, a version of Scoop from Bob the Builder was created as a kiddie ride for mall play areas. Bob is holding on to the side. Pilchard, Bob's blue cat can be seen on the front of this ride. One of Bob's sayings is "Can we fix it?"