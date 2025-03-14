Previous
Green - My Moss-terpiece by sewfree
Green - My Moss-terpiece

Moss is a fascinating and ancient plant that thrives in a damp shady environment. They are nature's carpet over rocks, soil and tree trunks. Moss symbolizes tranquility.

After taking multiple photos, I have picked this moss on a landscape paver with dried needles.
Marj

@sewfree
Martyn Drage
Nice
Nice
March 14th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Moss centre stage :)
March 14th, 2025  
