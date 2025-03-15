Maury Island Incident

An errand took me to Des Moines, Wa. On a backstreet, I spotted this very Blue mural on the side of a humble building. This is the first time I have viewed this Mural by Artists Nancy and Zach Pahl.A plaque at the site, part of the Explore Seattle Southside project, gives the following information:On June 21, 1947, Captain Harold Dahl sailed off the sunny shores of Des Moines, WA. He was to witness something beyond imagination.Out of nowhere racing across the summer sky, Dahl spotted six doughnut shaped UFO's. As they came to a stop and hovered above his boat, one unleashed a rain of molten metal that injured his son and tragically took the life of his dog. The next day, a mysterious figure in a black suit and sunglasses approached Dahl and delivered a chilling warning: he knew what the captain had seen on the water and cautioned him to remain silent, lest terrible misfortune follow. A Men in Black Birthday Bash is planned June 21, 2025 in Des Moines.True or False?FBI determined this was a hoax however, the tale has retold as a real event. In 2014, a short film was developed. The Washington State Senate passed a resolution for the 70th anniversary of the event in 2017Happy March 15th - Happy Everything You Think is Wrong Day !This special day makes people realize that they are not always right. A great day to learn something new. A day to reflect and question.True or False?Why do people believe in UFOs, right or wrong.-The universe is vast.-Humans desire meaning and are curious-Power of suggestion-Our brains are wired to find patterns in the world around us. See a light in the sky and start to imagineHave a great day!!