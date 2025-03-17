Crushed Purple Flower in Ice

I put three simple purple flowers in ice for today's photo. When I started melting the ice the flowers did not hold up. Next, I had another block of ice with a different flower so I opened up the Tupperware and the flower had floated up during the freezing. Turned the block over to let it melt and come up with something new. When I returned to clean up, this fragile flower was smashed down onto the end of ice block and seemed to be apart of the ice. After some experimenting with light going thru the block, I took a series of photos in different sides of the now melted down block. Using my imagination this almost looks like an abstract animal with wings.