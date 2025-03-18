Previous
Strawberry Pink Chic by sewfree
229 / 365

Strawberry Pink Chic

As I was shopping in a store, I noticed many pink items. Here is a cute denim jacket for a toddler.

Pink denim is trending this year giving a new stylistic interpretation to jackets. Perhaps a lingering feeling from Barbie pink in 2023, but making a comeback as a softer neutral to add to a wardrobe.

Not my cup of tea, but maybe it will grow on me as an add-on.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo ace
Lovely denim jacket
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact