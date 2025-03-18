Sign up
229 / 365
229 / 365
Strawberry Pink Chic
As I was shopping in a store, I noticed many pink items. Here is a cute denim jacket for a toddler.
Pink denim is trending this year giving a new stylistic interpretation to jackets. Perhaps a lingering feeling from Barbie pink in 2023, but making a comeback as a softer neutral to add to a wardrobe.
Not my cup of tea, but maybe it will grow on me as an add-on.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
1
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Tags
pink
,
jackets
,
rainbow2025
Jo
ace
Lovely denim jacket
March 18th, 2025
