Strawberry Pink Chic

As I was shopping in a store, I noticed many pink items. Here is a cute denim jacket for a toddler.



Pink denim is trending this year giving a new stylistic interpretation to jackets. Perhaps a lingering feeling from Barbie pink in 2023, but making a comeback as a softer neutral to add to a wardrobe.



Not my cup of tea, but maybe it will grow on me as an add-on.