Cinema's Crimson Canopy

Finally saw Paddington in Peru. Surprised it was still at the cinema.

I looked up and saw this unique red lighting down the hall. Red lighting in a movie theater context can heighten a dramatic feeling. A visual cue that sets the stage for the magic of the movie.



Adding to March Words for Bright - Very bright red



In the far right corner, the poster of Snow White, Rachel Zegler, can be seen in the red glow.