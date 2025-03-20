Previous
Rainbow on Orange by sewfree
231 / 365

Rainbow on Orange

Today is Orange and I wanted a rainbow in my calendar.

Walking in the mall, I saw the perfect painting on the wall and took a photo.

A rainbow wall display is a welcoming element to a bustling mall environment.

I added the dog because it was a left-over from the Pierre Bonnard theme:
https://365project.org/sewfree/extra/2025-03-19

AI cats worked better with the art project but I still had the edited small dog photo so I popped it into this photo. I added an orange background.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact