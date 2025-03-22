Previous
Icy Glow of Green Light by sewfree
233 / 365

Icy Glow of Green Light

Looking back at some of my reject photos for green because I had a busy day.

This was shared on 3/17 https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-03-17

When I was taking many photos for flowers in ice, I used a green light. The result was dark flowers with dark green thru the ice. Not very appealing.

Today I used BeFunky editing with the Glitch effect and brightening up the green color.
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
63% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact