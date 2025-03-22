Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Icy Glow of Green Light
Looking back at some of my reject photos for green because I had a busy day.
This was shared on 3/17
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-03-17
When I was taking many photos for flowers in ice, I used a green light. The result was dark flowers with dark green thru the ice. Not very appealing.
Today I used BeFunky editing with the Glitch effect and brightening up the green color.
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
0
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
237
photos
29
followers
38
following
63% complete
View this month »
Tags
green
,
ice
,
abstract
,
rainbow2025
