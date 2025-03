Icy Glow of Green Light

Looking back at some of my reject photos for green because I had a busy day.This was shared on 3/17 https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-03-17 When I was taking many photos for flowers in ice, I used a green light. The result was dark flowers with dark green thru the ice. Not very appealing.Today I used BeFunky editing with the Glitch effect and brightening up the green color.