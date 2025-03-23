Previous
This Blue Swirl is a Little Twist-erious by sewfree
234 / 365

Busy day, so again looking at reject ice flower photos. The blue light through the ice was too opaque for my frozen flowers.

Using Paint.Net, to create a Blue swirl for today.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
