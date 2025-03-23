Sign up
Previous
234 / 365
This Blue Swirl is a Little Twist-erious
Busy day, so again looking at reject ice flower photos. The blue light through the ice was too opaque for my frozen flowers.
Using Paint.Net, to create a Blue swirl for today.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
0
0
Marj
@sewfree
Tags
blue
,
abstract
,
swirl
,
rainbow2025
,
puns-3
