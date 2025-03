Doll's Lavendar Coat

A year ago, I made this purple coat at a special doll sewing class. This purple coat exudes charm and sophistication. The rich hue complements her tiny form, creating a sense of elegance. A tiny flower button holds the coat together.



I am in a sewing group that donates dolls and handmade clothing to a foundation for children in foster care. Our group works on these clothing projects all year long and are bundled with brand new dolls for donation. It is fun to make tiny creations for the dolls.