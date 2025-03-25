Cat's Curious Discovery

Cats are inquisitive but hate to admit it – Mason CooleyMason Cooley" was an American aphoristThis is the same cat looking in the window and used in my window collage on Feb 25, 2025.This photo was taken using the Fun setting to achieve the space ship overlay. BeFunky added the purple tones.This cat is very curious and comes back to look in my window almost everyday. He sits or just walks by. If I go up to the window, the cat is immediately gone. I wonder what the cat is thinking.