Previous
236 / 365
Cat's Curious Discovery
Cats are inquisitive but hate to admit it – Mason Cooley
Mason Cooley" was an American aphorist
This is the same cat looking in the window and used in my window collage on Feb 25, 2025.
https://365project.org/sewfree/365/2025-02-25
This photo was taken using the Fun setting to achieve the space ship overlay. BeFunky added the purple tones.
This cat is very curious and comes back to look in my window almost everyday. He sits or just walks by. If I go up to the window, the cat is immediately gone. I wonder what the cat is thinking.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Tags
window
,
cat
,
quote
,
spaceship
,
rainbow2025
