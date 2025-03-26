Urban Shades of Pink

I was waiting in a parking garage and noticed an apartment building across the street painted in shades of pink. It is a charming color pattern transforming this structure into a piece of urban art.



In front of me I have electric cables creating playful lines. The repeating windows make shapes adding harmony to this ordinary apartment facade.



In researching this Tacoma Hilltop building, Jeremy Gregory, a local artist was selected to develop exterior facade color concepts. His concept was based on building a gradient of colors representing hope, growth and fresh new beginnings.

