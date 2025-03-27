Big Red Sign Means Clear Clutter

Making an Ikea stop. Took this photo which looked like pink at the store but came out as Red.



This caught my attention because I am trying to declutter this year.



It has been so easy to accumulate all sorts of things I don’t really need, yet difficult to let them then go. I realize a cluttered home requires more time, energy, and effort. When my closet and drawers are jammed packed with stuff, I just spend time looking for the things I need. How frustrating!!



Create more space and breathing room, then we can focus on the important things.

