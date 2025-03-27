Previous
Big Red Sign Means Clear Clutter by sewfree
Big Red Sign Means Clear Clutter

Making an Ikea stop. Took this photo which looked like pink at the store but came out as Red.

This caught my attention because I am trying to declutter this year.

It has been so easy to accumulate all sorts of things I don’t really need, yet difficult to let them then go. I realize a cluttered home requires more time, energy, and effort. When my closet and drawers are jammed packed with stuff, I just spend time looking for the things I need. How frustrating!!

Create more space and breathing room, then we can focus on the important things.
