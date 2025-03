Giving the artist challenge another try.Pierre Bonnard often incorporated cats in his works. His work, Le Chat Blanc, The White Cat painting displayed distortion and long legs. This cat was the central theme in this famous painting so maybe this was Bonnard's favorite pet ?? The Bonnard cats often appear out of shape or humorous.My AI cat is mysterious and odd with long legs. Used https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img To make this yellow for my rainbow, I removed the AI background and replaced with yellow.My photo is from a trip to the ocean in September 2024. It was a grass covered dune with a peak of the ocean in the distance.I used Cannon Digital Photo Professional app to layer and combine the AI cat and photos.Next I edited the combined photo with the Microsoft picture editing tools.To make it look like a painting, I used:During all the edits, I lost the layer of the ocean in the distance. Tried to bring it back but not really needed. An aura of light has been created around my cat to make him dreamy