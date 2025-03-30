Previous
Green with Unknown Flower by sewfree
241 / 365

Green with Unknown Flower

This bloom pushed between the cracks of my fence. I don't know what it is but took a photo.

Green is the color. I tried some green edits but not looking right. Going with this bloom against the green background and adding a quote.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree


