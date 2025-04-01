Previous
Frozen Fortune ?? Day 1 by sewfree
243 / 365

Frozen Fortune ?? Day 1

My subject is Beanie Baby Bushy Lion

He was introduced February 13, 2000 and retired June 11, 2001.
Waiting for big money, finally took the tag off because he is only worth a modest price.


Happy One Cent Day

My ice photo has a variety of coins. Overall the one cent or penny shares many common traits with other coins around the world. The penny's distinction is the heritage rooted in American history and culture. Likewise, other countries highlight their monarchs or cultural icons. The one cent has inspired phrases like "a penny for your thoughts.

Bushy is waiting for the ice to thaw so he can collect his coins.
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Ha, ha, great start
April 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact