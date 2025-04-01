Frozen Fortune ?? Day 1

My subject is Beanie Baby Bushy Lion



He was introduced February 13, 2000 and retired June 11, 2001.

Waiting for big money, finally took the tag off because he is only worth a modest price.





Happy One Cent Day



My ice photo has a variety of coins. Overall the one cent or penny shares many common traits with other coins around the world. The penny's distinction is the heritage rooted in American history and culture. Likewise, other countries highlight their monarchs or cultural icons. The one cent has inspired phrases like "a penny for your thoughts.



Bushy is waiting for the ice to thaw so he can collect his coins.