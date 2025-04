Peanut Butter Day 2

Happy Peanut Butter and Jelly Day !



Bushy is hungry and waiting for a lunch of peanut butter and cornbread. Sorry Bushy, I am out of Jelly.



This is a day to celebrate this ultimate comfort food. Peanut butter has been a delight for many generations. Aztec and Inca civilizations ground roasted peanuts into a paste. National Peanut Board credits Marcellus Gilmor of Montreal the first patent for production in 1884.



Peanut Butter is a good source of protein. Just 2 tablespoons provides around 7-8 grams of protein.



Enjoy your lunch, Bushy !