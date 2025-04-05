Adventure Calls on- Read a Road Map Day 5

In the past, people used a paper road map to help understand their routes.



In 1904, Rand McNally’s “New Automobile Road Map of New York City & Vicinity” was very popular. As the name suggests, it outlines New York City’s roads.



Today, paper road maps may be a thing of the past, but they still offer much-needed guidance, especially when internet issues or battery problems occur.



It is unclear who created "Read a Road Map Day" or when it was first celebrated.



Tech is wonderful because GPS not only helps with planning routes, but it also helps in predicting the exact time of when a destination will be reached.



We can celebrate our advanced tech as well as the old craftsmanship of paper maps.



Word: Wriggly

Lombard Street in San Francico has been described as wriggly. Roads can be wriggly in area of challenging terrains.



Bushy is studying maps for a trip to Hurricane Ridge, Port Angeles. Be careful Bushy, your trip up to the top has wriggly roads. I am glad you have your compass and a pen. On a clear day, you can see Canada at the high elevation look-out spots. Cell phone service is not very good. I am glad Bushy has a paper map.



Celebrate the day by reading a paper road map and taking a trip.



Use your imagination to make your own paper map.







