Bushy's Sweet Adventure Day 6

Happy Caramel Popcorn Day !!



Caramel popcorn was first introduced in the 1890s at the Chicago World’s Fair. It was originally sold as Cracker Jack, a brand that is still popular today. In the 1930s, popcorn became a staple food during the Great Depression as it was cheap and easy to make.

National Caramel Popcorn Day was first celebrated in 2014 to honor this treat.



I used the "Fun" setting on my cell phone and stick light for this whimsical image.