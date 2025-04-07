Previous
Monday Problems Day 7 by sewfree
Monday Problems Day 7

Word: Black

Bushy was trying to chase his tail only to find it caught in a black plastic bag.

This makes an interesting abstract since Bushy's tail might not be immediately recognizable.


7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Marj

@sewfree
April 7th, 2025  
