The Face of Leadership and Determination Day 9

Bushy, embrace this day to learn something new.



Happy National Winston Churchill Day !



April 9th commemorates the day he was made an honorary citzen of the U.S. This is a great day to celebrate his achievements.



My initial photo of this portrait was taken August 23, 2016 during my vacation trip to the

D-Day Museum in France. This museum was created in the aftermath of the Second World War to commemorate the D-Day landings. The quote was added to the photo with BeFunky. This quote speaks to readiness and seizing opportunities when they arise. This quote speaks to me.