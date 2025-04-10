Be Kind, Even When It's Hard Day 10

Bushy, Today we will take quiet time to reflect on Kindness.

Let me give you advice in six words, Be Kind, Even When It's Hard.



Kindness impacts our lives in many ways. It is something you can give away for free.

Kindness has a ripple effect. It spreads from person to person like emotional contagion. Often kindness might involve reaching out beyond your comfort zone. Life's demands and stress can make it hard to focus on others. Some worry that their kindness might be misunderstood. When you do something kind, you feel better. When we are kind, we inspire others to be kind.



Bushy, I hope our quiet time and this advice talk has been encouraging.



Blended photo. Selfie 4/10/2025 Background at Brown's Point 3/10/2025 Bushy 4/2/2025

