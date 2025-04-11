Previous
Microphone Mane-Hem -- Day 11 by sewfree
Microphone Mane-Hem -- Day 11

Bushy wanted to go out for some karaoke fun. He tried to grab the microphone with his fuzzy paw. He wanted to sing, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" Somehow his mane got caught up in a swirl. Oh No! Bushy is in trouble again.

Sorry Bushy ! Here is your song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSxKAiWXvLM

The base photo was taken on March 22 by @casablanca for WWYD
I took the picture of Bushy so not sure it this qualifies for song title??

Composted with Canon Pro
Edits with Paint.Net
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
