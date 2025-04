Microphone Mane-Hem -- Day 11

Bushy wanted to go out for some karaoke fun. He tried to grab the microphone with his fuzzy paw. He wanted to sing, "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" Somehow his mane got caught up in a swirl. Oh No! Bushy is in trouble again.Sorry Bushy ! Here is your song:The base photo was taken on March 22 by @casablanca for WWYDI took the picture of Bushy so not sure it this qualifies for song title??Composted with Canon ProEdits with Paint.Net