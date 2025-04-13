Peach Dreams and Flour Faces -- Day 13

Happy National Peach Cobbler Day!



Bushy, are you making a peach cobbler for National Peach Cobbler Day? I think you need some help. This is looking a little messy.





Cobblers have existed for thousands of years. Peach cobbler is directly tied to the early European settlers. Fruit was difficult to get as the Americans pushed into the West. Simple fruit cobblers were dishes for breakfast as well as dessert.



In the mid-1800's the peach cobbler rose as a popular dish. The pioneers had to "cobble" together what fruit filling they had with a plain biscuit dough on top. The name cobbler was used because it looked like a cobbled street.



Today, there are many variations beyond the pioneer's version. In 1950's The Georgia Peach Council began to promote Peach Cobbler Day.



Peach cobbler remains a popular dessert.

