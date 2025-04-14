Who said Lions can't be Artists? -- Day 14

Word: Word: Colourful



Bushy is trying to get his tiny paws around a crayon to create a masterpiece.

Color is preferred in American English. Colour is preferred in British English.



Colour is the aspect of any object that may be described in terms of hue, lightness, and saturation.



Bushy, let your crayons show your imagination to create something unique and colourful. Keep going.