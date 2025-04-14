Previous
Who said Lions can't be Artists? -- Day 14 by sewfree
256 / 365

Who said Lions can't be Artists? -- Day 14

Word: Word: Colourful

Bushy is trying to get his tiny paws around a crayon to create a masterpiece.
Color is preferred in American English. Colour is preferred in British English.

Colour is the aspect of any object that may be described in terms of hue, lightness, and saturation.

Bushy, let your crayons show your imagination to create something unique and colourful. Keep going.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
70% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Cute!
April 14th, 2025  
Karen ace
Lovely capture - I like the vibrant reds and oranges.
April 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact