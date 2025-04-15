Sign up
257 / 365
Fur-strations Day 15
Tax Day Don't cry Bushy! Keep working on your tax paperwork.
Quote
Word: Preparations
Song Title: Taxman, The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcmT0xzmtyU&list=PL5bZ_tu_QoLtpi6BvOa3oR67GNUtpVZOM&index=4&ab_channel=PhilipGrant
15th April 2025
Marj
@sewfree
30-shots2025
april25words
songtitle-115
wsl-8
