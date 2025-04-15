Previous
Fur-strations Day 15 by sewfree
Fur-strations Day 15

Tax Day Don't cry Bushy! Keep working on your tax paperwork.

Word: Preparations
Song Title: Taxman, The Beatles
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VcmT0xzmtyU&list=PL5bZ_tu_QoLtpi6BvOa3oR67GNUtpVZOM&index=4&ab_channel=PhilipGrant
15th April 2025 15th Apr 25

