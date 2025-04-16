Sign up
258 / 365
Lion among Lambs
Bushy, savor the simple joys of farm life today. Careful on those bumps, tractors aren't meant for drag racing.
Text to Image
Prompts (1) farm/barn (2) machine (Tractor)
(3) Two words of your choice: Bushy the lion and sheep
Used
https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img
AI birds composted into the image.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
Album
365 Daily
Tags
barn
,
farm
,
tractor
,
ai
,
text2image-9
,
30-shots2025
