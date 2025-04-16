Previous
Lion among Lambs by sewfree
258 / 365

Lion among Lambs


Bushy, savor the simple joys of farm life today. Careful on those bumps, tractors aren't meant for drag racing.

Text to Image
Prompts (1) farm/barn (2) machine (Tractor)
(3) Two words of your choice: Bushy the lion and sheep

Used https://deepai.org/machine-learning-model/text2img
AI birds composted into the image.
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
70% complete

