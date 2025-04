A Majestic Day for Bushy

Word: Decorate



With his big paws decorating an outfit with dazzling accessories and a regal cape, the little lion is embracing a royal moment. The crowning ceremony seals the day of fun dress up. Humble Bushy will ascend the throne as ruler of Dress-up. His beaded necklace and strange crown gives him the grandeur of a monarch. Bushy has a day filled with festivities. What will he do first? A parade? royal tea party? sword fight? A royal decree is given, "All subjects shall receive snacks!"