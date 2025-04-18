King of the Snack Jungle

Happy National Animal Crackers Day !!



This day is a famous one, celebrated by people worldwide. This snack was first made in the UK during the beginning of the 1800s. In the United States, animal cracker first started being manufactured in 1871 by D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Company. Over 55 different animals are used for cracker shapes.



"I think animal crackers make people think that all animals taste the same." 😁



Mitch Hedberg (February 24, 1968 – March 30, 2005) was an American stand-up comedian known for his surreal humor and deadpan delivery.



Word: Blessed



Bushy is roaring with gratitude for today's animal cracker feast. He feels blessed to have his snack.