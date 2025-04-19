Previous
Reflections Day 19 by sewfree
261 / 365

Reflections Day 19

Bushy likes to try new photos. Today he will try to capture the perfect photo of his own reflection. He prowled around the house, seeking the best spot with a reflective surface. Seeing his image on the computer screen, he decided to set up a creative reflection.

Bushy, since today is about reflections, let's talk about life reflections. Just like the photo today, life is sometimes distorted but always revealing. We can look back through the looking glass and see the paths we have taken and learn lessons of gratitude. Bushy, while you are looking at your reflection, pause to cherish each moment.

There is a quiet power in moving forward.
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact