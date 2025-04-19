Reflections Day 19

Bushy likes to try new photos. Today he will try to capture the perfect photo of his own reflection. He prowled around the house, seeking the best spot with a reflective surface. Seeing his image on the computer screen, he decided to set up a creative reflection.



Bushy, since today is about reflections, let's talk about life reflections. Just like the photo today, life is sometimes distorted but always revealing. We can look back through the looking glass and see the paths we have taken and learn lessons of gratitude. Bushy, while you are looking at your reflection, pause to cherish each moment.



There is a quiet power in moving forward.