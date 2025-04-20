Bushy's Easter Adventure Day 20

Hurry Bushy! Gather the eggs for the Easter egg hunt. Even though the chickens are clucking around you in amusement, you can find some colorful eggs. Feathers and Fun collide.Text Prompts: (1) farm/barn (2) machine (3) Two words of your choice-Bushy-Eggs-ChickenUsedEggs have long been associated with new life dating back to ancient pagan traditions. Eggs hold a symbolic significance on the Passover Seder plate. They are eaten at Seder dipped in salt water, to commemorate the tears of the Israelites and the destruction of the temple. In the Christian tradition, the eggs represent the new life and the resurrection of Jesus. The Egg hunt is linked to the symbolism of the joy of discovery.May this day bring you peace, hope, and the warmth of sacred traditions!