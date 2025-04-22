Bushy's Candy Misadventure Day 22

Bushy wanted to find Jelly Beans left over from Easter. He dreamed of their sweet, chewy goodness. He saw the shimmering candy glass and excitedly leaped. He wriggled around and did not find the Jelly Beans. They were M&M's. Bushy tried to climb out but could not get traction with his tiny stuffed paws. The White Rabbit found Bushy and just laughed.



Happy National Jelly Bean Day !



This treat goes back to the Civil War. In the 1860's, candy-makers advertised jelly beans as an excellent gift to send to soldiers. Jelly beans do not melt in warm weather. In the 1930s, jelly beans became closely associated with the Easter holiday. Their egg-like shape makes a perfect treat. Jelly beans are available all year long now and in so many flavors. The 40th President, Ronald Reagan, enjoyed jelly beans so much that they were present at his inauguration.



Go ahead and enjoy this treat

