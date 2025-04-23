Previous
Somber Bushy - Day 23 by sewfree
Somber Bushy - Day 23

"Oft hope is born when all is forlorn."

J. R. R. Tolkien

Ah !!!!
A forlorn Bushy. His stuffing has shifted and he is longing for another adventure.

Bushy, the world around you is shimmering with hope and potential.
Marj

@sewfree
