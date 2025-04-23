Sign up
265 / 365
Somber Bushy - Day 23
"Oft hope is born when all is forlorn."
J. R. R. Tolkien
Ah !!!!
A forlorn Bushy. His stuffing has shifted and he is longing for another adventure.
Bushy, the world around you is shimmering with hope and potential.
23rd April 2025
23rd Apr 25
Tags
30-shots2025
,
wsl-9
,
fiveplustwo-forlornhope
