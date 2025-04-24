The Equilibrium of Opposites - Day 24

Opposites



Bushy, let's hang your portrait on the living room wall. On the left is your small photo and on the right, the large photo. The two photos of you appear to be an odd pair, as if they don't belong together. These art pieces are in strange harmony in their juxtaposition. Opposites in size, opposite in location (left and right),opposites in backgrounds (White and Black). Bushy, these opposite portraits tell a story offering insight and context through their scale and composition.



This living room was created with AI. The wall portraits were created using photos from the past month.

