Busy makes a Call to the Wild ! Day 25

Mundane -- Phone





Bushy was sitting in the living room and decided to use the Trimline style landline phone. This phone has an air of mystery with its curly cord and light up buttons. Are you going to call the Serengeti ? Will you hear a real lion's roar on the other end? Bushy would like to say, Hello, fellow lions, It's Bushy calling from the comforts of the living room.



Happy Telephone Day !!