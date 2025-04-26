Busy, Today we will have a new adventure at Ocean Shores Veterans Memorial Park. It located at the entrance to the High Dunes Trail so we will go for a walk after some photos. This Giant Clam is a hallmark of the trail. The bench and sculpture along with the park is a joint venture of SAR/City of Ocean Shores and VFW and Defenders of the Coast. The Clam and SAR's bench honors the men and women of Ocean Shores who served in the Armed Forces of the United States.SAR stands for the Sons of the American Revolution. It is a patriotic organization composed of male descendants of those who served in the American Revolution. It is a civic society dedicated to preserve American History.Defenders of the Coast is a dedicated group of individuals who stand as guardians of the shores.Bushy, you can watch this informative film on the memorial.