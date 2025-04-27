Service and Sacrifice

Because you had such a wonderful adventure yesterday Bushy, today we will visit another Memorial Park in Grays Harbor. This park is in Hoquiam, Washington, a charming town not far from the Ocean. This plaza celebrates Eldon Bargewell who graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1965. He attended Grays Harbor College from 1965-1967. Before completing his degree he joined the US Army. During his service in Vietnam, he earned the nation’s second highest medal for valor, the Army Distinguished Service Cross. In 2010 he was the recipient of the Bull Simons Award, given by U.S. Special Operations Command.



General Eldon Bargewell credited much of his success to growing up in Grays Harbor. He served from 1967-2006. Sadly, he died in an accident 2019.



This stunning statue and park is a tribute to this true American hero and to all who served. The sculptor Rip Caswell, created this artistic piece. Rip was a 1981 graduate of nearby Montesano High School.



Bushy, you will enjoy this beautiful Delta Park green space that is maintained by donations from the community.