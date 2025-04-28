Sign up
Previous
270 / 365
Bundle of Fluff Day 28
Word -- Fluff
"When someone loves you it's like having a blanket all round your heart."
Helen Fielding
Helen Fielding is a British journalist, novelist and screenwriter.
Bushy, I know you are tired from your big weekend at the Ocean. Wrap up in this fluffy blanket and take a nap.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Marj
ace
@sewfree
288
photos
27
followers
39
following
73% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
,
april25words
,
wsl-10
