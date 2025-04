Bushy's Tulip Farm Adventure

Bushy had a wonderful day at the tulip farm. Stretches of vibrant hues blanket the landscape. He found a cute goat at the petting barn. A pink bike was a great way to explore the fields. The tractor ride to the lush meadow was another highlight of his day. Bushy proudly posed for many photos

capturing the beauty around him.



He brought a bouquet of tulips home to remember this adventure.



Bushy can't wait to see what exciting experiences await him next !