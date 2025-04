Happy Oatmeal Cookie Day !!

After an unforgettable day at the tulip field, Bushy is still beaming with pride over his bouquet of tulips. "Let's make something to match my cheerful flowers" Bushy roared. He has been begging to do some more baking. Since we have a bag of oatmeal, the plan is clear, to make oatmeal cookies.



Ending the month with something sweet is the perfect. Bushy, it is time for you to join White Rabbit and your other friends in the toy box for your next adventures.