Happy World Play Your Ukelele Day ! Day 2 Half and Half.

This day was founded in 2011 by Mike Lynch, a school teacher who was affectionately known as “Ukulele Mike”.



With its bright tone, ukelele music will bring joy to all. Laugh along if you are trying to pick a tune. Not difficult to learn this instrument, with only four strings. There are a host of resources available on the internet so you can teach yourself.



We lived in Hawaii off and on for 5 years so my son took after school lessons at his elementary school. This is his treasured ukelele. My daughter was to young for music lessons so she participated in hula and tap dance. When she attended college, years later, she purchased her own (cheaper) ukelele which does not have this rich color.



For this half and half photo, I used natural light from the window. Somehow, I have some interesting coloration. The wall is really white.

