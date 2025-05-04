Sign up
Previous
276 / 365
Dandelion between Light and Green Day 4
Combining two challenges.
The contrast of green grass vs no grass with a focal point of the dandelion.
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
0
Marj
ace
@sewfree
303
photos
29
followers
41
following
75% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 Daily
Privacy
Public
Tags
mayhalf-2025
,
wsl-11
Babs
ace
Lovely shot and I love the quote
May 4th, 2025
