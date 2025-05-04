Previous
Dandelion between Light and Green Day 4 by sewfree
276 / 365

Dandelion between Light and Green Day 4

Combining two challenges.

The contrast of green grass vs no grass with a focal point of the dandelion.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
75% complete

Babs ace
Lovely shot and I love the quote
May 4th, 2025  
