Half in Light and Half in Shadow Nosferatu (1922)

Movie Inspiration week for Capture 52 challenge - Create images inspired by film.Shadows have played a powerful role in movies. They create mystery and drama. A silent movie, Nosferatu (1922),is an example, with many shadow scenes. It is a horror film based on the novel Dracula. One of my favorite shadows is Count Orlok's shadow on the wall.(Somehow, I can't get the link to start at the beginning, but if you want to watch the full movie just reset)My half and half photo is a lawn scene where I captured my own shadow on the grass. One half is my shadow on the lawn taking the photo and the other side is grass and dandelions. Taken May 2nd (for no mow May), but I had some doubts about how it turned out. With this challenge, I turned the image and cropped it to half and half. In the movie, there is a lawn scene of playing croquet with significant shadows.The beginning of the movie is engaging. The character, Ellen is playing with her cat and her husband, picks some flowers from a large area of the yard. When he presented the bouquet to Ellen, she responds "Why did you kill them...such beautiful flowers...?Interesting side note, the 1922 film Nosferatu was declared illegal because it was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula. Stoker's estate sued and won. The order called for the destruction of all copies of this film. Somehow this film was able to survive through copies and later releases.