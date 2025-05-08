Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
280 / 365
The Great Yarn Purge - Half and Half day 8
May words: Empty / Full
Now I have one box Empty and one box Full
My decluttering continues. It is a satisfying reset, so new projects can be planned without all the clutter.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Marj
ace
@sewfree
314
photos
30
followers
42
following
76% complete
View this month »
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Latest from all albums
5
26
278
6
27
279
28
280
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Daily
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yarn
,
mayhalf-2025
,
may25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close