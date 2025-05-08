Previous
The Great Yarn Purge - Half and Half day 8 by sewfree
280 / 365

The Great Yarn Purge - Half and Half day 8

May words: Empty / Full

Now I have one box Empty and one box Full

My decluttering continues. It is a satisfying reset, so new projects can be planned without all the clutter.

8th May 2025 8th May 25

Marj

ace
@sewfree
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact